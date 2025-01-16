Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith News: Nine points in nine minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 5:42am

Nesmith (ankle) produced nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across nine minutes in Thursday's 111-100 victory over the Pistons.

Though he moved back into the starting five after missing the Pacers' past 35 games with a left ankle sprain, Nesmith was on a major minute restriction. He had been averaging 22.7 minutes per game in six appearances before getting hurt, and while his playing time will eventually push up, it could take a few more games before he's completely free of restrictions.

