Aaron Nesmith News: Nine points in nine minutes

Nesmith (ankle) produced nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across nine minutes in Thursday's 111-100 victory over the Pistons.

Though he moved back into the starting five after missing the Pacers' past 35 games with a left ankle sprain, Nesmith was on a major minute restriction. He had been averaging 22.7 minutes per game in six appearances before getting hurt, and while his playing time will eventually push up, it could take a few more games before he's completely free of restrictions.