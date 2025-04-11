NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Slate Overview

MIL at DET: Bucks on six-game win streak; Pistons 5-5 in last 10 games

ORL at IND: Magic on four-game win streak; Pacers 29-10 at home

ATL at PHI: Hawks 18-22 on road; 76ers 1-9 in last 10 games

CHA at BOS: Hornets on five-game slide; Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games

CLE at NYK: Cavaliers 7-3 in last 10 games; Knicks on two-game slide

WAS at CHI: Wizards on four-game slide; Bulls 7-3 in last 10 games

MIA at NOP: Heat 7-3 in last 10 games; Pelicans on five-game slide

TOR at DAL: Raptors on two-game win streak; Mavs on three-game slide

MEM at DEN: Grizzlies 22-18 on road; Nuggets 4-6 in last 10 games

BKN at MIN: Nets 3-7 in last 10 games; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Malik Beasley (illness): Questionable; Isaiah Stewart (knee): OUT

ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee), Wendell Carter (hip), Franz Wagner (knee): OUT

IND - Ben Sheppard (toe): Doubtful; Tyrese Haliburton (back), Andrew Nembhard (thumb), Aaron Nesmith (rest), Pascal Siakam (elbow), Myles Turner (knee): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (hand), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

PHI - Justin Edwards (ribs), Quentin Grimes (shoulder), Andre Drummond (toe), Guerschon Yabusele (knee), Kelly Oubre (knee): OUT

CHA - Miles Bridges (hip), Josh Green (shoulder): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (rest), Ty Jerome (knee): OUT

NYK - OG Anunoby (thumb), Josh Hart (knee), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

WAS - Khris Middleton (knee), Jordan Poole (elbow): OUT

CHI - Josh Giddey (forearm), Dalen Terry (calf): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist), Tre Jones (foot): OUT

MIA - Pelle Larsson (ankle), Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (calf), Karlo Matkovic (hamsting): Questionable; Bruce Brown (knee), Jordan Hawkins (back), Yves Missi (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (Achilles): OUT

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (hand), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip), Immanuel Quickley (rest), RJ Barrett (rest): OUT

DAL - Spencer Dinwiddie (knee), Klay Thompson (foot), Jaden Hardy (ankle): Questionable

MEM - Jaylen Wells (wrist): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

BKN - Cameron Johnson (back), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Nic Claxton (rest): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,000) at Nuggets

Despite a loss, Morant delivered a massive performance with 36 points on 13-for-27 shooting in the last game. He is averaging 29.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals across six appearances since returning from a six-game absence and should keep rolling against the Nuggets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Coby White, Bulls ($8,700) vs. Wizards

White is averaging 28.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including eight games with more than 40 DK points. He has a great chance to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's fifth-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,600) at Mavericks

Barnes racked up 42.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season. He should find room to keep up his strong play against the Mavs, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards. He must also look to carry his squad in the absence of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,600) vs. Hornets

Tatum missed the last game with an ankle injury but is expected back in the lineup against the Hornets. He turned in 53.3 DK points in his latest appearance and is averaging 25.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists through his previous five outings. He has a great chance to pick up his rhythm against the Hornets, who are shorthanded at the forward positions. He must also look to step up in the absence of Jaylen Brown.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($8,200) at 76ers

Okongwu is rolling lately, averaging 16.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including three with at least 50 DK points and a high of 62. He faces a great opportunity to prosper against a shorthanded 76ers' squad that gives up the league's eighth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($13,000) vs. Grizzlies

Since returning from a five-game absence, Jokic has surpassed 60 DK points in each of his last six appearances, including two with more than 85, while averaging 36.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.3 steals over that span. He is likely to keep up the strong production against a Grizzlies team on the second night of a back-to-back set. Memphis gives up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Jared Butler, 76res ($5,500) vs. Hawks

Butler is averaging 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including three with over 30 DK points and a high of 41. He faces a tough matchup against the Hawks' backcourt, but he should be able to get his offense going as they give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($6,400) at Pelicans

Ware topped 40 DK points in three of the last 10 games, averaging 11.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks over that span. He is likely to thrive against the Pelicans, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Nets

DiVincenzo is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 outings, including eight with at least 20 DK points and two with more than 30. He should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage.

Terance Mann, Hawks ($3,300) at 76ers

Mann is playing well lately, averaging 9.8 points on 54.2 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across the last 10 games. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the shorthanded 76ers, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($3,800) at Pelicans

Highsmith continues to chip in well off the bench, averaging 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals over the last 10 games. He is up for an ideal opportunity to pad his stats against the shorthanded Pelicans, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

