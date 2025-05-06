Aaron Nesmith News: Strong postseason continues

Nesmith closed with 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 victory over Cleveland in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nesmith continues to play his best basketball of the season, scoring double-digits for the sixth straight game. He also added four combined steals and blocks, helping the Pacers to yet another nailbiting victory. The series will now shift to Indiana with the Pacers leading 2-0. While he doesn't always receive a lot of attention, you can rest assured Nesmith will continue to play a key role moving forward.