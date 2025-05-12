Aaron Wiggins News: Scores 11 points in win

Wiggins provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and six rebounds over 16 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Wiggins has been used sparingly in the postseason, but he reached double-digit points for the third time in eight games. Overall, he's seeing just 14.0 minutes per night, but he's been productive with 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers on 50.0 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.