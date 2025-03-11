Adam Flagler News: Leading scorer in G League win

Flagler played 28 minutes Monday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 123-93 win over the Wolves and compiled 31 points (10-20 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Flagler was dominant offensively Monday as he led the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from deep. The two-way player is averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists across his four outings in the G League this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the NBA.