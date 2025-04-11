NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

It's the last Friday night of the regular season, and the NBA is commemorating it in style with a massive 15-game offering. FanDuel's main slate only consists of 11 games, which naturally still yields us a massive player pool. There's also a fairly sizable injury report as both postseason contenders and teams playing out the string are being flexible with their personnel deployment as the schedule runs out.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 4/11 @2:30 a.m. EDT:

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons (-5.5) (O/U: 228.0)

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers (-8) (O/U: 219.0)

Atlanta Hawks (-11) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 239.5)

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics (-19.5) (O/U: 213.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks (-10.5) (O/U: 226.0)

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls (-16) (O/U: 235.0)

Miami Heat (-13) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 215.0)

Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks (-11) (O/U: 225.0)

Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves (-19) (O/U: 216.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets (-6.5) (O/U: 241.0)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-10.5) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 233.5)

The betting picture is unsurprisingly wild on Friday considering the amount of key players sitting and the number of non-contending clubs not exactly fielding their top options.

There are multiple games that could be avoided in terms of high-salaried players due to playing time concerns in a projected blowout, which is likely to concentrate roster rates heavily on Grizzlies-Nuggets - which also boasts the slate's highest total - or Bucks-Pistons.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (ankle): GTD

If Mitchell sits out again, Sam Merrill could draw another start at shooting guard.

Darius Garland, CLE (toe): GTD

Should Garland continue to miss out, Ty Jerome should start at point guard.

Evan Mobley, CLE (rest): GTD

With Mobley potentially resting, Dean Wade would operate as the starting power forward.

OG Anunoby, NYK (thumb): GTD

If Anunoby misses another outing, Precious Achiuwa is likely to lead at power forward.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (lower leg): OUT

In Gilgeous-Alexander's absence, Ajay Mitchell and Adam Flagler are likely to handle the majority of point guard minutes.

Paolo Banchero, ORL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Banchero can't play, Caleb Houstan and Jonathan Isaac would be set to cover the power forward court time.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (knee): OUT

Without Brown, Sam Hauser will likely start at small forward.

Other notable injuries:

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (hip): OUT

Miles Bridges, CHA (hip): OUT

Chet Holmgren, OKC (back): OUT

RJ Barrett, TOR (rest): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (hand): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (rest): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC (Achilles): OUT

Josh Hart, NYK (knee): OUT

Walker Kessler, UTA (concussion): OUT

Jamal Murray, DEN (hamstring): DOUBTFUL

Cameron Johnson, BKN (back): OUT

D'Angelo Russell, BKN (ankle): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, NOP (Achilles): OUT

Max Strus, CLE (knee): OUT

Jose Alvarado, NOP (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Yves Missi, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Quentin Grimes, PHI (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Franz Wagner, ORL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro, MIA (thigh): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, DAL (thigh): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,700), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Cade Cunningham ($10,400), Josh Giddey ($10,300), Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Anthony Davis ($10,100).

Jokic hasn't scored under 61 FD points since Mar. 14 and should have a chance to exceed that threshold with enough minutes on Friday.

Antetokounmpo has gone over 50 FD in five straight while delivering triple-doubles from three of his last four - though will be on his third matchup across four nights.

Cunningham has upped his fantasy production and playing time since returning from a multi-game absence, most recently dropping 52.4 FD against the Knicks across 34 minutes.

Giddey put up a whopping 74.7 FD against the Heat on Wednesday and draws a highly favorable matchup against the Wizards, both factors in his salary bump.

Tatum will benefit from resting Wednesday and will take the floor Friday without Jaylen Brown.

Davis is expected to play through his lower-body injury, but has only registered one outing befitting a five-figure salary thus far in Dallas while he's been no higher than 42.9 FD during six of the last seven.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,900)

Towns posted 59.8 FD over 42 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday and has exceeded 40 in four straight.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young has eclipsed 44 FD in seven of the last eight to provide one of the safer floors on this slate.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,400)

Edwards has scored between 40.2 and 56 FD across six straight games, including 55.5 from 37 minutes against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

Quentin Grimes, PHI ($8,900)

If Grimes is announced as available for Friday, he should be in plenty of lineups after managing between 42.6 and 47.7 FD through four of the last five.

Ja Morant, MEM ($8,800)

Morant has delivered between 44.2 and 49 FD points from five of the six he's played since returning from a hamstring strain, which should keep his roster rate high on Friday at this salary.

Key Values

Christian Braun, DEN vs. MEM ($6,800)

Braun has recorded between 32.4 and 45.6 FD points in four straight and is averaging 37.6 over his last seven. The third-year guard has been hot during that latter stretch by shooting 62.4 percent - including 50.0 from three-point range. Braun lists tallies of 25.8 and 37.4 FD from his two previous meetings with the Grizzlies, who rank 21st in offensive efficiency rating allowed to shooting guards (24.4). They're also averaging an NBA-high 106.8 possessions per game and have conceded 36.2 percent three-point shooting overall.

Alex Sarr, WAS at CHI ($6,400)

Sarr is wrapping up his rookie season in fine fashion and enters Friday's game averaging 32.8 FD, 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over his last 20. The big man has hit or eclipsed 41 FD five times in this run, a glimpse at the upside he boasts beyond his current salary. Sarr has already supplied 31.5 and 38.9 FD from two of his three previous meetings with Chicago, who sit 27th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (35.4) while also giving up 56.1 FD across their last seven.

Jaylin Williams, OKC at UTA ($4,800)

Williams will be set for a spot start and plenty of usage Friday in a very favorable matchup, which could make him one of the best fantasy-point-per-dollar plays of the night. The third-year center went off for 58.9 FD the last time he received a leading role, a game he played with a very similar makeshift starting five to the one he'll take the floor with on Friday. However, Chet Holmgren actually appeared then, and he'll be out Friday along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. Williams is averaging 45.4 FD per 36 minutes with all those players off the floor, and he's facing a Jazz team at 28th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (35.8) while surrendering an NBA-high 63.2 FD to the position over the last 15.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zaccharie Risacher, ATL at PHI ($4,700)

