Al Horford News: Five blocks in Game 4 win

Horford chipped in six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 win over Orlando in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Horford made an impact in Game 4 defensively, recording a game-high five blocks. Although the veteran big man isn't the same versatile player he once was earlier in his career, he can still make his presence felt on the court from time to time as an ideal role player for Boston, whether as a starter or off the bench.