Al Horford News: Nears double-double in win

Horford logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Horford recorded his highest point total since March 31 in the victory, tying the team-high mark in rebounds as well. The veteran big man also chipped in multiple blocks for the third time over eight playoff appearances. Horford has averaged 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 32.7 minutes per game in three second-round appearances (two starts).