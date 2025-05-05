Al Horford News: Reverting back to bench Monday

Horford won't start in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second-round series against the Knicks on Monday.

The veteran big man will retreat to the second unit due to Jrue Holiday (hamstring) returning from a three-game absence. Horford averaged 7.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game in five outings (four starts) during the club's first-round series win over the Magic.