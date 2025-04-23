Al Horford News: Starting sans Tatum
Horford will be in the starting lineup for the Celtics on Wednesday against the Magic, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Tatum (wrist) set to miss Game 2, Horford will make his first start in the playoffs during this postseason run. The veteran big man is coming off a muted performance in Game 1, finishing with five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes.
