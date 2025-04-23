Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Starting sans Tatum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Horford will be in the starting lineup for the Celtics on Wednesday against the Magic, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Tatum (wrist) set to miss Game 2, Horford will make his first start in the playoffs during this postseason run. The veteran big man is coming off a muted performance in Game 1, finishing with five points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
