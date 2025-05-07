Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford News: Will start Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 4:15pm

Horford will be in the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford will be a starter for the fifth time during this playoff run, as he will replace Kristaps Porzingis in the first unit. In the four previous starts, Horford has averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4 percent and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

