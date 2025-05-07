Al Horford News: Will start Game 2

Horford will be in the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford will be a starter for the fifth time during this playoff run, as he will replace Kristaps Porzingis in the first unit. In the four previous starts, Horford has averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4 percent and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.