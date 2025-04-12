Alex Caruso Injury: Not playing Sunday

Caruso (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Just like it happened Friday against the Jazz, the Thunder will rest the majority of their regular rotation members for this regular-season finale after securing not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. Caruso doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside due to his defensive-minded role off the bench, but he's key to what the Thunder do on defense, so the focus should be to get him as healthy as possible for the start of the postseason on April 19.