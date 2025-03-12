Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Won't play Wednesday vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:01pm

Caruso (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Caruso was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to an illness severe enough for him to be ruled out for Wednesday's contest. He'll have two days to recover before the Thunder's next game against the Pistons on Saturday. Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe figure to see extended playing time off the bench Wednesday due to Caruso's absence.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now