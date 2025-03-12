Alex Caruso Injury: Won't play Wednesday vs. Boston

Caruso (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Caruso was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to an illness severe enough for him to be ruled out for Wednesday's contest. He'll have two days to recover before the Thunder's next game against the Pistons on Saturday. Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe figure to see extended playing time off the bench Wednesday due to Caruso's absence.