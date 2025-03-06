Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Caruso has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Caruso will have a tall task ahead of him Friday as he returns from missing Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies. The defensive-minded guard will have to shoulder the load in the frontcourt, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Cason Wallace (knee) and Luguentz Dort (knee) all ruled out for this game against Portland.

