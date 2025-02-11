Fantasy Basketball
Alex Sarr Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Sarr (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

After missing the last eight games for the Wizards with a left ankle sprain, Sarr might return to the floor Wednesday against Indiana. The rookie big man is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 39.7 percent and 30.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
