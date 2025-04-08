Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

The NBA regular season ends this week. As such, for my last Sorare recommendations, I am not thinking about the rest of this season at all. Instead, I'm here to help you get a jump on next season. So, keep this upgrade, hold, and downgrade in mind as you start looking ahead to the next campaign.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of April 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Matas Buzelis, CHI ($5.33): One of the last alumni of the G League Ignite, Buzelis fell to the 11th pick after once being viewed as a top prospect. The casual fan may only know the Bull from the Dunk Contest, which speaks to his athleticism, but he's been worked into the Bulls' lineup as of late with encouraging results. Over his last eight games, Buzelis has averaged 29.4 minutes per contest as a starter and notched over 30.0 Sorare points four times. He's supplanted Patrick Williams for a play-in team and next year should be a key part of Chicago's rotation.

HOLD

Jalen Green, HOU ($5.00): Technically, Green's 21.6 points-per-game average won't be his personal high. Two seasons ago he averaged 22.1 points per game, but that was for a young, rebuilding team where he had freer reign. Green is now the best bucket getter for a playoff team, and he's still only 23. There are still off nights. Three times in March he had single-digit scoring nights, and two of those games yielded under 25.0 Sorare points. All told, though, Green shot better across the board, and he's set up to be a 20-point player for the next half-decade at least.

DOWNGRADE

Jordan Poole, WAS ($1.83): Poole will manage to average 20 points per game this season, and he had some big Sorare days this year. However, he got to chuck up 9.2 threes per contest and he made 37.2 percent of them. Poole came into this season a career 33.6-percent shooter. The next step of Washington's rebuild is not letting Poole drive the offense. This team has true young talent like Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington. They will likely add another top-five pick. At that point, Poole becomes secondary to this team's plans.