Alperen Sengun Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Sengun (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sengun is one of many notable Rockets players who will be out for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles. The rising star joins Amen Thompson (rest), Fred VanVleet (ankle), Dillon Brooks (rest) and Jabari Smith (groin) on the sideline, which paves the way for Steven Adams to get the start with Jock Landale and Jeff Green coming off the bench for Houston.