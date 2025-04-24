Alperen Sengun News: Big double-double Wednesday

Sengun racked up 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While Jalen Green carried the scoring load for Houston, Sengun dominated the glass, as no Golden State player managed more than five rebounds. The fourth-year center has had a strong start to his postseason, averaging 21.5 points, 12.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 threes through the first two games of the series, and Sengun will take plenty of momentum into Game 3 on Saturday.