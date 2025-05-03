Alperen Sengun News: Double-doubles in win

Sengun produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-107 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sengun played a pivotal role in the Game 6 win on the road. He filled up the stat sheet and impacted both ends of the floor in a must-win scenario, crashing the glass for a game-high 14 rebounds. The series will shift back to Houston on Sunday for the deciding Game 7.