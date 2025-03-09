Andrew Wiggins Injury: Expected to play Monday

Wiggins (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Following a five-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Wiggins returned to action Saturday and posted 22 points (9-17 FG) in 28 minutes during a 114-109 loss to the Bulls. He's expected to suit up again Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he gets held to under 30 minutes for at least one more game.