NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 20

To maximize the value of Sunday's article, I'll place our focus on FanDuel's late-game offering of three games. For those who arrive at the article early enough, I've provided a brief rundown of the omitted MEM/OKC matchup to allow for play in FanDuel's main slate that begins at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Otherwise, the late-game slate we are prioritizing starts at 3:30.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Let's begin with MEM/OKC, which we've excluded. I'll divide the endorsements into salary ranges - High, Medium, and Low. Obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,200) is the high-priced target as the next-highest salary goes to Ja Morant ($8,900) at $2,300 less. SGA's salary is massive, and while the MVP candidate will be firing on all cylinders, I don't think he provides the balance we need to win out in large-field tournaments. My primary choices for the game are placed a little lower on the ladder. Jalen Williams ($8,200) and Desmond Bane ($8,500) are easier pills to swallow, and both offer the advantage of dual eligibility. Jaren Jackson ($7,900) is a prime candidate as we exit the $8k range, and we'll identify Santi Aldama ($5,400) as the best budget option. This brief rundown should satisfy those who are in for the four-game slate.

INJURIES

There are no relevant injuries to report for Sunday's action.

ELITE PLAYERS

Jayson Tatum ($10,100) leads the way with the highest salary, but like SGA I think his salary is too high when you consider the kind of production we can get for less on this slate. I wouldn't rule him out entirely, though I think a more balanced approach will yield better results.

The $9k level is a bit challenging, but Bam Adebayo ($9,000) is my top endorsement. He logged excellent performances against Cleveland's stout front line with double-doubles in three of four appearances. Though he failed to reach the threshold in one of them, it was painfully close with a 21/9/3 line. Making an elite Golden State call is the real difficulty here. Perennial playoff threat Stephen Curry ($9,300) is appropriately valued, yet he is dealing with a bandage on his shooting hand. His explosiveness is almost entirely dependent on efficacy beyond the arc, and there's no telling how the injury will respond at game tempo. I also have an issue with Jimmy Butler's ($9,200) salary as it seems a little high compared to what his floor can deliver. There's always a chance for a takeover if Curry struggles, but I'm going to lay off both for Game 1 and revisit them later in the series based on what happens Sunday.

Evan Mobley ($8,600) will be my top Cleveland choice and my main focus in the $8k range, though it's also a good time to visit Franz Wagner ($8,700). Orlando's stars are almost universally underappreciated in DFS, and their low ownership will probably continue against Boston. I faded Paolo Banchero, yet Wagner may be able to pick up a step off of Jaylen Brown ($8,000) playing despite a nagging knee issue. We also come across our first set of Houston players with Alperen Sengun ($8,400) emerging as a legit threat against Golden State. Amen Thompson ($8,300) is a superstar in the making and offers some value, but the presence of Jalen Green ($7,100) for $1,200 less compels me to exclude him.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,800) vs. MIA

I've taken Garland over Donovan Mitchell frequently this season due to the potential for similar production. We may have to amend that strategy if Mitchell explodes in postseason play, but I think Garland is the safer remedy as we enter this series. A toe injury has hampered recent potential, though he's not on the injury report and is notorious for nightly production in the mid-30 FDFP range. At this salary, we're looking for something above 40 FDFPs for maximum potency, and Garland excelled in both appearances against the Heat this season.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,200) vs. ORL

At long last, White's salary is finally starting to make sense. It's unlucky for us as I enjoyed locking him in when he was in the $6k range, yet I still think he's a worthwhile add. We're unsure about Jaylen Brown's effectiveness on Sunday, and a potential gap in production should work in White's favor.

Andrew Wiggins, MIA ($7,100) @ CLE

I have no problem with Tyler Herro, but $9,100 is a lot to spend. Adebayo is my spend-up for Miami, yet Wiggins has shown he's well worth it at his current valuation the past couple of weeks and I believe the veteran forward will be highly motivated as the postseason kicks into gear. Wiggins will force Mobley to play further out. And if he can match his superior defensive skill set with an accurate shot, watch out.

Draymond Green, GSW ($6,500) @ HOU

When healthy, Green has been a playoff dynamo. Unfortunately, he'll tangle with his favorite player to mouth off at in Dillon Brooks, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them get into it at some point this series. If Green can behave, he'll be able to get it done against Houston. He played minimally during the last regular-season matchup, yet delivered in the other three appearances against the Rockets.

Moses Moody, GSW ($4,500) @ HOU

Moody should be a popular value spot for Sunday lineups as he's produced a proven floor that can spike if the game flows his way. He put together a serviceable line (10/4/1) during the Play-In against Memphis and should be in the starting lineup against the Rockets despite his recent back injury.

Also consider: Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,000) vs. MIA, Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($6,000) vs. HOU

Deep dive: Jonathan Isaac, ORL ($4,400) @ BOS

