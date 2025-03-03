Andrew Wiggins Injury: Remains out Monday
Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wiggins will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. However, he can still be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against Cleveland. With the 30-year-old forward being sidelined, Duncan Robinson, Alec Burks and Kyle Anderson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
