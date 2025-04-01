Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out, lacks return timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:58pm

Wiggins is out for Wednesday's game against Boston due to right hamstring tendinopathy.

The veteran forward's absence streak will extend to three games Wednesday, and head coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday that Wiggins has no timetable for a return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Until Wiggins is healthy, Pelle Larsson should stick in Miami's first unit.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
