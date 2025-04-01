Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out, lacks return timetable
Wiggins is out for Wednesday's game against Boston due to right hamstring tendinopathy.
The veteran forward's absence streak will extend to three games Wednesday, and head coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday that Wiggins has no timetable for a return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Until Wiggins is healthy, Pelle Larsson should stick in Miami's first unit.
