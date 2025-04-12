Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins Injury: Sitting out regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Wiggins (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale as the Heat will play it cautiously with his persisting hamstring issue. Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Anderson are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Wiggins' next chance to suit up is Wednesday's Play-In game against Chicago.

