Anfernee Simons Injury: Iffy to play Tuesday
Simons (forearm) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Simons shook off a questionable tag due to the right forearm contusion in Sunday's loss to the Knicks, recording 16 points (5-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes. If the 25-year-old combo guard joins Scoot Henderson (concussion) on the sideline Tuesday, Dalano Banton will likely receive an uptick in playing time.
