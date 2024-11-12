Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 5:31pm

Davis (foot/eye) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was poked in the left eye in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Toronto and did not return. However, despite some soreness this eye injury is not expected to hinder Davis from potentially missing time and he will likely play against Memphis. The big man is also dealing with left plantar fasciitis, though he has been able to play through the injury.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
