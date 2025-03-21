Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Set to practice in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 9:40am

The Mavericks assigned Davis (adductor) to the G League so he can participate in a second round of 5-on-5 practices with the Texas Legends on Friday and will recall him after, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Davis continues to ramp up toward a return to action and will take part in a 5-on-5 practice in the G League for the second time this week. Although there is no official timetable for the star big man's return, it appears that he will attempt to play before the end of the regular season.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
