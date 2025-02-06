Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: To debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 11:02am

Davis (abdomen) is expected to make his Dallas debut Saturday against the Rockets, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Davis was spotted going through a workout at Thursday's shootaround, but it sounds like the Mavericks will take a cautious approach here -- Davis has been sidelined since Jan. 28 and isn't quite 100 percent. Once he gets the green light, there's a good chance the Mavericks roll with a starting frontcourt of Davis and Daniel Gafford alongside each other.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now