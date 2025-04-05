Anthony Davis News: Available vs. Clippers

Davis (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Davis was deemed probable, so the upgrade to available isn't entirely surprising. The star big man has been limited to only six games with the Mavericks, averaging 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, and he should handle his regular workload at center in his return from a one-game absence. He didn't play in the first leg of this back-to-back set due to a left groin strain.