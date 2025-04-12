Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Thompson is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Thompson is dealing with the same injury as Cade Cunningham (knee), but while the star floor general has been listed as probable for this matchup, Thompson won't suit up and will rest ahead of the start of the playoffs on Saturday, April 19. Thompson ends the season with averages of 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game across 59 appearances (48 starts).

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now