Ausar Thompson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Thompson is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Thompson is dealing with the same injury as Cade Cunningham (knee), but while the star floor general has been listed as probable for this matchup, Thompson won't suit up and will rest ahead of the start of the playoffs on Saturday, April 19. Thompson ends the season with averages of 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game across 59 appearances (48 starts).