Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Thursday, April 10

NBA Picks

Best NBA Bets Today

Andrew Nembhard over 16.5 PTS+REB+AST, (-180, FanDuel)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Despite a dude against Washington on Tuesday, Nembhard has averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over his last three games. In two prior games against Cleveland this season, Nembhard totaled 29 points, 13 assists and six rebounds.

Mike Conley over 12+ PTS+AST (-130, DraftKings)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 9:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Conley hasn't scored in double figures since March 30, but he has finished with at least 12 points+assists in 13 of his last 15 appearances. The veteran point guard averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 assists in 28.8 minutes per game over his last six appearances.

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: With Damian Lillard sidelined, Antetokounmpo has taken over more playmaking responsibility and recorded double-digit assists in four straight games. During that stretch, he's averaged 32.8 points, 12.8 assists and 12.5 rebounds in 39.0 minutes per game.

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Thompson has scored in double figures in seven straight games, averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.7 minutes during that stretch.

Onyeka Okongwu over 27.5 PTS+REB (-125, FanDuel)

Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Over his past two games, Okongwu has totaled 57 points and 26 rebounds. I don't expect Nic Claxton, Drew Timme or Trendon Watford to be able to slow down Okongwu's hot streak.