NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Thursday, April 10

Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Thursday, April 10

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on April 10, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Andrew Nembhard over 16.5 PTS+REB+AST, (-180, FanDuel)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Despite a dude against Washington on Tuesday, Nembhard has averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over his last three games. In two prior games against Cleveland this season, Nembhard totaled 29 points, 13 assists and six rebounds. 

Mike Conley over 12+ PTS+AST (-130, DraftKings)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 9:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Conley hasn't scored in double figures since March 30, but he has finished with at least 12 points+assists in 13 of his last 15 appearances. The veteran point guard averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 assists in 28.8 minutes per game over his last six appearances. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo 45+ PTS+REB+AST (-140, DraftKings)

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: With Damian Lillard sidelined, Antetokounmpo has taken over more playmaking responsibility and recorded double-digit assists in four straight games. During that stretch, he's averaged 32.8 points, 12.8 assists and 12.5 rebounds in 39.0 minutes per game. 

Ausar Thompson 20+ PTS+REB+AST (-120, DraftKings)

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Thompson has scored in double figures in seven straight games, averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.7 minutes during that stretch. 

Onyeka Okongwu over 27.5 PTS+REB (-125, FanDuel)

Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Over his past two games, Okongwu has totaled 57 points and 26 rebounds. I don't expect Nic Claxton, Drew Timme or Trendon Watford to be able to slow down Okongwu's hot streak. 

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thurday, April 10
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thurday, April 10
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on PrizePicks, Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, April 10
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on PrizePicks, Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, April 10
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 10
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 10
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Wednesday, April 9
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Wednesday, April 9
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
Fantasy Basketball: Making the Most of the Opportunity
Fantasy Basketball: Making the Most of the Opportunity