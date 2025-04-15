Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Expected to suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Thompson, who missed Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, is expected to play Saturday against the Knicks.

No surprise here, as the Pistons opted to rest both Thompson and Cade Cunningham (knee) for the regular-season finale. Thompson had a terrific second season, posting averages of 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

