Ausar Thompson News: Fills stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Thompson closed with 14 points (7-10 FG), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Heat.

Thompson can fill out the stat sheet regularly, but it's worth noting he's not known for being a prolific scorer. This was the first time he surpassed the 10-point mark since March 3, when he recorded 17 points in a win over Utah. Thompson's upside would be considerably higher if he were a more consistent scorer, but even as things are right now, he remains a reliable option across all formats. He's averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 23.0 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
