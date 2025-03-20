Ausar Thompson News: Fills stat sheet in win

Thompson closed with 14 points (7-10 FG), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Heat.

Thompson can fill out the stat sheet regularly, but it's worth noting he's not known for being a prolific scorer. This was the first time he surpassed the 10-point mark since March 3, when he recorded 17 points in a win over Utah. Thompson's upside would be considerably higher if he were a more consistent scorer, but even as things are right now, he remains a reliable option across all formats. He's averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 23.0 minutes per game since the beginning of March.