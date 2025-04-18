Ausar Thompson News: Officially off injury report
Thompson (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.
Thompson sat out the club's regular-season finale due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, though he'll return for the playoffs. The second-year forward has averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 28.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.
