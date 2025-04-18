Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Officially off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 12:13pm

Thompson (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.

Thompson sat out the club's regular-season finale due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, though he'll return for the playoffs. The second-year forward has averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 28.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now