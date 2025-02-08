Bilal Coulibaly News: Inefficient 17 points in loss

Coulibaly posted 17 points (6-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 loss to Atlanta.

Coulibaly's shooting efficiency has been mostly inconsistent this season, but he's now hit double-digit scoring figures in 10 of his last 12 outings. The second-year forward has averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 threes during this stretch. Coulibaly's workload and defensive contributions have remained steady here as well, with averages of 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 33.1 minutes.