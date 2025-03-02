Bilal Coulibaly News: Scores 17 points in win

Coulibaly amassed 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-100 win over the Hornets.

Coulibaly embraced a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Jordan Poole (elbow), and while he had a strong fantasy line, he could've had an even bigger impact had he shot the ball more accurately. Coulibaly has scored in double digits in his last four games and should remain one of the Wizards' go-to options on offense as long as he stays healthy. In five games since the end of the All-Star break, Coulibaly is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent from deep.