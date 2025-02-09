Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Expected to debut Wednesday

Bogdanovic (trade pending) is expected to make his Clippers debut Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Joe Reedy of The Associated Press reports.

Bogdanovic was traded from the Hawks to the Clippers on Thursday, but he hasn't played since Jan. 25 due to personal reasons. However, it looks like the sharpshooter will suit up for his new team Wednesday. It's unclear what exactly Bogdanovic's role will be, but he figures to operate off the bench and space the floor for Kawhi Leonard and James Harden when sharing the court with the starters.