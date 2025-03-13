Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Tallies season-high 30 points.

Bogdanovic posted 30 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 win over Miami.

Bogdanovic replaced Kawhi Leonard in the starting five Wednesday and tied his season high for minutes played with 39. Bogdanovic was able to capitalize on this increased playing time by scoring his most points in a contest this season with 30 and recording his first double-double of the campaign. Across his four starts this season, the 31-year-old guard is averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 37.0 minutes.