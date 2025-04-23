Brandin Podziemski Injury: Goes to locker room

Podziemski was escorted back to the locker room between the first and second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Rockets for unknown reasons, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski was previously listed on Golden State's injury report due to illness, but it's unclear if his exit is related to sickness. Regardless, he joins Jimmy Butler in the Warriors' locker room. Look for Buddy Hield, Pat Spencer and Gary Payton to pick up the slack while Podziemski is out.