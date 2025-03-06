Brandin Podziemski Injury: Leaves for locker room Thursday

Podziemski exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent back injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski was subbed out of the game just 44 seconds into the opening quarter, and he grabbed at his lower back while he made his way to the locker room. If the second-year guard is unable to return, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody could see a bump in minutes.