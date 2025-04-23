Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Podziemski is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to illness.

Podziemski was a late addition to the Warriors' injury report Wednesday afternoon due to a stomach illness, and although he suited up, Podziemski went back to the locker room after the first quarter and is now questionable to return. Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield figure to see an uptick in minutes while Podziemski is idle.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now