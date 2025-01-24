Brandin Podziemski News: Goes for 10 points in return

Podziemski (abdomen) recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Warriors' 131-106 win over the Bulls.

After missing the Warriors' last 12 games due to a right abdominal injury, Podziemski received the green light to return and was one of five bench players to log at least 19 minutes in the win. The Warriors have started Buddy Hield at shooting guard in the past two games, but he provided just three points on 1-for-7 shooting from the field in his 19 minutes and could be phased out to some degree if Golden State wanted to open up more playing time for Podziemski. Before that comes to fruition, however, Podziemski will likely need to show that he can be a more consistent perimeter threat while playing alongside Stephen Curry. Even after the 2-for-4 showing from downtown Thursday, Podziemski is connecting on just 30.3 percent of his three-point attempts for the season.