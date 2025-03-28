NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

While Friday's slate is slightly smaller than normal, the injury report is closer to a busier night with plenty of elite players already ruled out or in danger of not playing. And that means keeping an eye on the news will be important throughout the day leading to lineup lock.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 3/28 @10:45 a.m. EDT:

*Cleveland Cavaliers (-5) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 227.0)

Los Angeles Clippers (-12) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 213.5)

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors (-5.5) (O/U: 215.5)

New York Knicks (-1) at Milwaukee Bucks (O/U: 217.5)

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves (-7) (O/U: 225.0)

Golden State Warriors (-14.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 225.5)

*Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets (-17.5) (O/U: 240.5)

* - denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

With so many potential injuries on Friday, we have several lopsided lines and some uncertainty in other spots. One spread to particularly keep an eye on is Knicks-Bucks as it will flip if Giannis Antetokounmpo is announced as available after a one-game absence.

Projected totals are decent overall from a DFS perspective with four matchups predicting at least 225 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Antetokounmpo can't suit up, Taurean Prince or Kyle Kuzma could shift over to power forward and Gary Trent will likely remain in the starting five at the two-guard.

Cade Cunningham, DET (calf): OUT

In Cunningham's absence, Dennis Schroder should draw another start while Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren should especially benefit from extra usage.

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

With Ball sidelined, KJ Simpson could get another start at point guard while Miles Bridges should be the biggest beneficiary in terms of additional usage.

Zion Williamson, NOP (back): OUT

With Williamson out, two-way player Keion Brooks and Bruce Brown will likely handle the majority of the small forward minutes.

Jamal Murray, DEN (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Should Murray be unavailable, Russell Westbrook would start at point guard.

Stephen Curry, GSW (pelvis): QUESTIONABLE

If Curry can't play, Brandin Podziemski is likely to remain at PG while Moses Moody handles two-guard responsibilities.

Other notable injuries:

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): OUT

Jalen Brunson, NYK (ankle): OUT

CJ McCollum, NOP (foot): OUT

RJ Barrett, TOR (rest): OUT

Brandon Ingram, TOR (ankle): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (suspension): OUT

Bradley Beal, PHO (hamstring): OUT

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (rest): OUT

John Collins, UTA (ankle): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): OUT

Michael Porter, DEN (back): PROBABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (calf): PROBABLE

Nikola Jokic, DEN (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries who have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,600), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,100).

Jokic is fully expected to play through his lingering ankle issue and could be taking the floor without Jamal Murray, which would boost the big man's already massive usage. Jokic also draws a highly favorable matchup against the Jazz after scoring 63 FD points during his return against the Bucks on Wednesday, though there is blowout risk.

Giannis's status will have to be closely monitored based on the questionable tag and the fact he missed out on Wednesday. But if available, he'll look to eclipse 50 FD for the seventh time in the last eight while once again will be playing without Damian Lillard.

Towns has eclipsed 50 FD across three straight outings and will continue to operate without Jalen Brunson, which should continue leading to increased usage.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

James Harden, LAC ($9,600)

Harden has been a lock for 40-plus FD for all of March, which should keep him very popular on Friday.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,500)

Durant dipped to 33.2 FD against the Celtics on Wednesday, yet still scored 30 actual points and had posted between 41.8 and 61.2 FD during the previous three appearances.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,300)

Edwards has recorded back-to-back lackluster efforts, but went over 40 FD in five straight just before while his name value and salary should keep him highly rostered.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,000)

Leonard has been outstanding with three straight double-doubles and an average of 48.1 FD over the last seven, which should make him very popular at his salary Friday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($8,800)

Mitchell just went off for 60.6 FD against the Spurs on Thursday and will be facing a Pistons team without Cade Cunningham in the backcourt.

Key Values

Russell Westbrook, DEN vs. UTA ($6,900)

Westbrook could be set for a spot start Friday in place of Jamal Murray. The veteran guard makes for an intriguing option even if he's coming off the bench considering the opponent and his upside. Westbrook dipped to 19.4 FD against the Bucks during Wednesday's win, but averaged 34 the previous 13 games - a stretch where he managed a pair of double-doubles and one triple-double. He also didn't start in five of those and already boasts tallies of 30.1 and 55 FD versus Utah this season. The Jazz also check in allowing a Western Conference-high 29.7 offensive efficiency rating to point guards along with an NBA-high 54.5 FD average to the position.

Tobias Harris, DET vs. CLE ($6,700)

Harris will be taking the floor Friday without Cade Cunningham, a scenario where the former is averaging 38.7 FD per 36 minutes. He's already exceling during March at 32.1 FD per matchup on the strength of 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Cleveland has been vulnerable to power forwards this season having surrendering the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to the position (26.2) and an NBA-high 56.2 FD to fours from the last 15 games.

Orlando Robinson, TOR vs. CHA ($5,400)

Robinson drew a start on Wednesday against the Nets and thrived with the opportunity by generating 42.9 FD via a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double that also included three assists and a block. The emerging big man is set to come off the bench Friday with Jakob Poeltl returning from his one-game absence due to rest, yet he's already proven capable of frequently delivering strong returns off the second unit posting between 22.1 and 47.1 FD across six games since Feb. 26. The Hornets also rank 19th in offensive efficiency allowed to centers (33.4) while conceding the third-most FD points to centers in the last 30 outings (59.0). They've also given up an elevated 55.3 points in the paint across the last three and tied for the fifth-most blocks per road matchup (5.7).

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Porter, MIL vs. NYK ($5,500); Jordan Hawkins, NOP vs. GSW ($4,300)

