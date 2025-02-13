Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski News: Likely to remain a starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Podziemski will likely remain in the starting lineup for the Warriors moving forward, head coach Steve Kerr said, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Podziemski has made enough of an impression on Kerr that Buddy Hield may be forced to have a bench role for the Warriors for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old guard finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block, capping an impressive all-around performance in Thursday's win against the Rockets.

