Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Moving to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 5:36pm

Podziemski is not in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Rockets on Friday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The Warriors are shaking things up in the backcourt and Gary Payton will enter the starting lineup, meaning Podziemski will come off the bench. The former Santa Clara standout is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in five games during the current series.

