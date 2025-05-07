Brandin Podziemski News: Quiet in start

Podziemski amassed three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although Podziemski had a quiet showing in the Game 1 win, the Warriors may need a lot more from him going forward -- Stephen Curry tweaked his left hamstring Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined through Game 4. Through eight playoff games, Podziemski is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.1 minutes.