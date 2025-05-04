Brandin Podziemski News: Will start Game 7
Podziemski will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Podziemski will replace Gary Payton (illness) in the first unit for this win-or-go-home scenario on the road. The Santa Clara product started the first five games of this first-round series, averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now