Brandin Podziemski News: Will start Game 7

Podziemski will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Podziemski will replace Gary Payton (illness) in the first unit for this win-or-go-home scenario on the road. The Santa Clara product started the first five games of this first-round series, averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.