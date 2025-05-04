Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Will start Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Podziemski will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Podziemski will replace Gary Payton (illness) in the first unit for this win-or-go-home scenario on the road. The Santa Clara product started the first five games of this first-round series, averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now