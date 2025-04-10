Brice Sensabaugh News: Continues productive stretch

Sensabaugh closed with 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Sensabaugh was among the most productive players for the Jazz in this overtime win over the Blazers, and the second-year forward, who was a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is enjoying a solid end of the season. He's started in Utah's past five games and has scored in double digits, averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game over that stretch. Sensabaugh is widely expected to feature in the starting lineup in Utah's final two games of the regular season against the Thunder and Timberwolves on Friday and Sunday, respectively.