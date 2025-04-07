Fantasy Basketball
Brice Sensabaugh News: Scores 15 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Sensabaugh totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 loss to the Hawks.

The Jazz have been dealing with tons of injuries during the second half of the season, and reinforcements aren't coming for the final week of the regular season, most likely. That means Sensabaugh is likely to maintain a steady role for the final four games. He's been trending up lately, posting averages of 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes over his last seven games.

