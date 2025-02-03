Brook Lopez Injury: Added to Monday's injury report

Lopez is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to back soreness.

Lopez and Damian Lillard (groin) were added later to the Bucks' injury report, which initially dropped with Khris Middleton (ankles) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) being ruled out and Bobby Portis (personal) being doubtful. It looks as though all of Milwaukee's key players could be sidelined Monday.