Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brook Lopez headshot

Brook Lopez Injury: Added to Monday's injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Lopez is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to back soreness.

Lopez and Damian Lillard (groin) were added later to the Bucks' injury report, which initially dropped with Khris Middleton (ankles) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) being ruled out and Bobby Portis (personal) being doubtful. It looks as though all of Milwaukee's key players could be sidelined Monday.

Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now